Cold to follow warm, breezy, dry weekend

A welcome warmup for the last weekend in February will be followed by a work week filled with much colder temperatures and a wintry mix of precipitation. Warm weekend temperatures will be accompanied by breezy SSW winds. A high temperature in the 50s on Sunday will be followed by a Monday with a high in the mid 30s, then a cold end to February with highs in the 20s by late in the work week. A single digit low is possible Friday night. A wintry mix of precipitation is possible Monday and Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snow is Wednesday.

Conditions were quiet across most of the lower 48 states on Friday. Cold air had made its way south with freeze warnings in place Friday night/Saturday morning for inland portions of southeast Georgia, northeast Florida and north central Louisiana.