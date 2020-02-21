Around Town tours the Fine Arts Building

Located on Michigan Avenue in Chicago's Cultural Mile district, the Fine Arts Building is a historic building reflecting a rich cultural legacy, as well as a thriving creative community full of artists, musicians, teachers, consultants, wellness experts, bookstores, and creatives of all types. The building features an art gallery, courtyard, theater, dance and yoga studios.

The Fine Arts Building opens its doors to the public on the evening of the second Friday of every month to connect with the community and share their work in a casual and relaxed setting.

Fine Arts Building:
410 S. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60605
fineartsbuildingstudios.com

Special Thanks:
Kundalini Yoga in the Loop - shaktakaur.com
Robin Malpass Art - robinmalpassart.com
Greg Morrissey Art - gregmorrissey.com
Ossia Musical Forum - ossiamf.com
American Rhythm Center Studio - chicagotap.org
Sheridan Music Studio

