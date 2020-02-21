Around Town tours the Fine Arts Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located on Michigan Avenue in Chicago's Cultural Mile district, the Fine Arts Building is a historic building reflecting a rich cultural legacy, as well as a thriving creative community full of artists, musicians, teachers, consultants, wellness experts, bookstores, and creatives of all types. The building features an art gallery, courtyard, theater, dance and yoga studios.

The Fine Arts Building opens its doors to the public on the evening of the second Friday of every month to connect with the community and share their work in a casual and relaxed setting.

Fine Arts Building:

410 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60605

fineartsbuildingstudios.com

Special Thanks:

Kundalini Yoga in the Loop - shaktakaur.com

Robin Malpass Art - robinmalpassart.com

Greg Morrissey Art - gregmorrissey.com

Ossia Musical Forum - ossiamf.com

American Rhythm Center Studio - chicagotap.org

Sheridan Music Studio