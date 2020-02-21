Anderson Cooper calls B.S. on Blagojevich in fiery interview

CNN’s Anderson Cooper called out former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich Friday during an interview.

Blagojevich was released from federal prison Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for pay-for-play charges after attempting to sell a US Senate seat. Trump had been weighing the move since at least since 2018.

On Wednesday he thanked President Donald Trump for commuting his sentence, saying he is “tough and outspoken but also has a kind heart.”

“We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump. How do you properly thank someone who has given you back the freedom that was stolen from you, he doesn’t have to do this,” Blagojevich said in a press conference outside his Chicago home with his wife and two daughters at his side. “He’s a Republican president, I was Democratic governor and doing this does nothing to help his politics.”

He called Trump a “problem-solver” and referred to himself as a “Trump-ocrat.”