72-year-old man carjacked on North Side

CHICAGO — A 72-year-old man was carjacked Friday on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said the man parked his vehicle in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane around 7 p.m.

He got out of his vehicle and was approached me two men. One of the men grabbed the 72-year-old while the other punched him in the face and threw him to the ground, then took his car keys and drove off in the man’s car.

Police have not released a detailed description of the men.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Earlier Friday, Chicago police met with state, county, and federal leaders to reactivate a joint task force that was formed in 2018 during another spike in carjackings.