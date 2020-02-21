× 2 men found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in Calumet City: police

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — Police in Calumet City are investigating a possible shooting that left two men dead.

Around 1:55 a.m. Friday officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they were alerted to a possible gunshot victim inside a van that had crashed near 1968 Sibley Blvd.

When police arrived they found two men inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as Terrell Quinn, 34, of Riverdale, Ill., and Christian Simmons, 27, of Chicago.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Calumet City Police Department.