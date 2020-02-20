× Single-digit lows and sub-zero wind chills early this Thursday morning

With cold high pressure overhead, clearing skies, and a northerly breeze temperatures dropped off into single-digits and the lower teens overnight into the early morning hours today. Northernmost counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line still experiencing a snow cover saw the coldest temperatures/wind chills. Burlington, Wisconsin and Freeport, just west of Rockford had lows of zero and 1-degree respectively with Rockford and Waukegan recording lows of 5-degrees. Coldest wind chill was -11 at Rochelle. Chicago’s official low temp at O’Hare was 9 degrees with their coldest wind chill a -3.

Following is a list of low temperatures and coldest wind chills at area airport locations:

Location/ low temp/ coldest wind chill

Freeport…1/-9

Rockford…5/-8

Waukegan…5/-8

Rochelle…6/-11

DeKalb…6/-10

DuPage/West Chicago…7/-7

Sterling/Rock Falls…7/-5

Schaumburg…7/-4

Palwaukee/Wheeling…8/-5

O’Hare…9/-3

Peru/Ottawa…10/-4

Romeoville/Lewis Univ. …10/-3

Morris/Washburn…10/-2

Midway…11/-4

Pontiac…13/0

Joliet…13/1

Lansing…13/4

Kankakee…16/3

Wisconsin:

Burlington…0/-14

Janesville…0/-10

Kenosha…5/-10

Milwaukee…5/-9

Indiana:

Valparaiso…17/7

Gary…18/4

Rensselaer…19/7