Single-digit lows and sub-zero wind chills early this Thursday morning

With cold high pressure overhead, clearing skies, and a northerly  breeze temperatures dropped off into single-digits and the lower teens overnight into the early morning hours today. Northernmost counties along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line still experiencing a snow cover saw the coldest temperatures/wind chills. Burlington, Wisconsin and Freeport, just west of Rockford had lows of zero and 1-degree respectively with Rockford and Waukegan recording lows of 5-degrees. Coldest wind chill was -11 at Rochelle. Chicago’s official low temp at O’Hare was 9 degrees with their coldest wind chill a -3.

Following is a list of low temperatures and coldest wind chills at area airport locations:

Location/ low temp/ coldest wind chill

Freeport…1/-9
Rockford…5/-8
Waukegan…5/-8
Rochelle…6/-11
DeKalb…6/-10
DuPage/West Chicago…7/-7
Sterling/Rock Falls…7/-5
Schaumburg…7/-4
Palwaukee/Wheeling…8/-5
O’Hare…9/-3
Peru/Ottawa…10/-4
Romeoville/Lewis Univ. …10/-3
Morris/Washburn…10/-2
Midway…11/-4
Pontiac…13/0
Joliet…13/1
Lansing…13/4
Kankakee…16/3

Wisconsin:
Burlington…0/-14
Janesville…0/-10
Kenosha…5/-10
Milwaukee…5/-9

Indiana:
Valparaiso…17/7
Gary…18/4
Rensselaer…19/7

