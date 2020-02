Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, III -- A Chicago Police officer was injured after being dragged during a traffic stop. The officer stopped a vehicle shortly after nine last night in the 37-hundred block of West Fullerton, in the Logan Square neighborhood. It’s believed as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver sped away, causing the officer to be dragged.

The officer suffered some scrapes but is said to be in good condition. Police are searching for the driver.