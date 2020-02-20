Man, woman carjacked in Chicago’s Gold Coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two suspects after a couple was carjacked in the city's Gold Coast.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Dearborn Street, in an alleyway behind the Latin School of Chicago.

Police said a couple was pulling into a garage in a 2018 Porsche, when they were approached by two men in dark clothing. One of the men was armed.

After demanding the keys and property of the 54-year-old man and 48-year-old woman, the couple complied. One of the offenders drove off in the Porsche. The other fled in a maroon vehicle.

The man and woman were not hurt.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

This incident and other recent crimes in the Gold Coast have residents concerned.