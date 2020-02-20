× Man arrested in deadly shooting in CTA pedestrian tunnel

CHICAGO — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop, a Chicago police spokesman said.

The man was arrested by US Marshals and a CPD task force in Oak Brook Thursday, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. Guglielmi also said the man was tazed by federal agents during the arrest.

Gunman in this senseless murder has been arrested by a US Marshals & CPD task force in suburban Oak Brook. He had be tazed by federal agents during arrest & is now being transported to CPD for interrogation. Supt. Beck will hv details tonight after police board @ CPD HQ 730p pic.twitter.com/BEjvdvsdRx — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2020

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday in the pedestrian tunnel linking the CTA’s Red and Blue Lines at Jackson.

Dward Charleston died of stomach and chest wounds. Another man and a woman were also injured in the shooting. Police said it all started with a personal dispute.

Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck is expected to discuss the arrest at a news conference after the CPD board meeting Thursday evening.

