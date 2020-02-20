Man arrested in deadly shooting in CTA pedestrian tunnel

CHICAGO — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop, a Chicago police spokesman said.

The man was arrested by US Marshals and a CPD task force in Oak Brook Thursday, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. Guglielmi also said the man was tazed by federal agents during the arrest.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday in the pedestrian tunnel linking the CTA’s Red and Blue Lines at Jackson.

Dward Charleston died of stomach and chest wounds. Another man and a woman were also injured in the shooting. Police said it all started with a personal dispute.

Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck is expected to discuss the arrest at a news conference after the CPD board meeting Thursday evening.

