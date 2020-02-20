Lunchbreak: Vegan Onion Soup

Todd Hawkesworth

Mon Ami Gabi

2300 N. Lincoln Park West, Chicago, IL 60614

(773) 348-8886

http://monamigabi.com

Recipe:

Vegan Onion Soup

Serves 8

For the soup

Ingredients

4 lbs onions, thinly sliced

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 bay leaves

1 sprig thyme

2 cups dried Lentils du Puy (can also use dried green lentils, if not available)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons tamari

½ gallon vegetable stock

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

Method

  1. Sauté sliced onions in olive oil in a large pot over medium heat until they are lightly browned and sweet
  2. Add a bit of water as needed if the onions appear dried out or are sticking to the pan.
  3. Remove 2/3 cup of cooked onions and reserve (for vegan onion cream garnish).
  4. Continue to sauté the rest of the onions and add bay leaves, thyme, lentils and tomato paste. Stir to incorporate.
  5. Add the red wine vinegar and tamari.
  6. Add the vegetable stock and nutritional yeast.
  7. Stir well and season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
  8. Simmer until the lentils are tender, about 30 minutes.

 

For the rustic toasts

Ingredients

1 French baguette, sliced into ½ inch slices

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. In a large bowl, toss baguette slices with olive oil, salt and pepper.
  3. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast in oven until golden and crispy, about 10 minutes.

 

For the vegan onion cream

Ingredients

2/3 cup reserved onions (cooked)

½ cup almond milk

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

Method

  1. Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor and pulse until well combined and creamy.

 

To plate

  1. Fill 8 small crocks or bowls with the hot onion soup.
  2. For each plate, top three baguette slices with a dollop of the vegan onion cream. Arrange either around the bowl or each can be floated on the top of the soup.
  3. Finish with a sprinkle of chopped chives (optional).
  4. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
