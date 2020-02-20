Lunchbreak: Vegan Onion Soup
Todd Hawkesworth
Mon Ami Gabi
2300 N. Lincoln Park West, Chicago, IL 60614
(773) 348-8886
Recipe:
Vegan Onion Soup
Serves 8
For the soup
Ingredients
4 lbs onions, thinly sliced
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 bay leaves
1 sprig thyme
2 cups dried Lentils du Puy (can also use dried green lentils, if not available)
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons tamari
½ gallon vegetable stock
2 teaspoons nutritional yeast
Method
- Sauté sliced onions in olive oil in a large pot over medium heat until they are lightly browned and sweet
- Add a bit of water as needed if the onions appear dried out or are sticking to the pan.
- Remove 2/3 cup of cooked onions and reserve (for vegan onion cream garnish).
- Continue to sauté the rest of the onions and add bay leaves, thyme, lentils and tomato paste. Stir to incorporate.
- Add the red wine vinegar and tamari.
- Add the vegetable stock and nutritional yeast.
- Stir well and season with salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
- Simmer until the lentils are tender, about 30 minutes.
For the rustic toasts
Ingredients
1 French baguette, sliced into ½ inch slices
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, toss baguette slices with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast in oven until golden and crispy, about 10 minutes.
For the vegan onion cream
Ingredients
2/3 cup reserved onions (cooked)
½ cup almond milk
2 teaspoons nutritional yeast
Method
- Put all ingredients into a blender or food processor and pulse until well combined and creamy.
To plate
- Fill 8 small crocks or bowls with the hot onion soup.
- For each plate, top three baguette slices with a dollop of the vegan onion cream. Arrange either around the bowl or each can be floated on the top of the soup.
- Finish with a sprinkle of chopped chives (optional).
- Serve immediately. Enjoy!