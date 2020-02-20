Jury selection, opening statements scheduled Thursday in civil trial tied to ex-CPD Commander Jon Burge

Posted 12:56 PM, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 01:03PM, February 20, 2020

CHICAGO — Jury selection and opening statements were scheduled on Thursday in a federal civil trial that’s tied to the late former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge.

Stanley Wrice is suing the city, claiming detectives under Burge tortured him into confessing to a sexual assault in 1982.

Wrice spent 31 years behind bars. He was exonerated of his rape conviction in 2013.

But, a judge denied him a certificate of innocence.

City attorney’s are expected to defend two detectives named in the case, and try to prove Wrice was not tortured.

