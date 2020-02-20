JP at Chicago Fire media day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN's Jarrett Payton spent time with members of the Chicago Fire football club and talked about the upcoming season.

Earlier this week, Chicago Fire and WGN-TV announced a multi-year partnership that will make WGN-TV the home for all locally broadcast Fire home and away matches. Coverage will begin with the 2020 season as the Club returns to Soldier Field.

Of the club’s 34 MLS regular season matches, all 24 local broadcasts are being carried on WGN-TV, with 18 matches in prime time (10 Fire games will air on national broadcasts across ABC, ESPN, FS1, Univision and UniMás). WGN-TV’s regular season schedule will begin with Chicago Fire at New England Revolution on Saturday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. CT. View the complete schedule of Chicago Fire FC matches on WGN-TV here.