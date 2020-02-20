× Johnson due monthly pension of nearly $16,000

CHICAGO — Even though he was fired last December, former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is still due to collect a hefty pension.

According to city records obtained by the Chicago Tribune under the Freedom of Information Act, the Policemen”s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago has awarded Johnson a monthly pension of more than $15,800.

That’s nearly $190,000 a year, or 75 percent of his average salary of just over $253,000 a year during his final four years with the Chicago Police Department.

Johnson was fired by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said he lied to her after a late night out, when he was found asleep in his running city-issued SUV near his South Side home.