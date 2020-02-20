× Illinois lawmaker wants to make drinking on trains officially legal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois lawmaker wants to get rid of a law that prohibits drinking alcohol on trains.

Naperville Democratic Sen. Laura Ellman’s proposal would repeal the Railroad Intoxicating Liquor Act of 1911 — which prohibits drinking alcohol on trains and around train stations.

The law has not been enforced in nearly a century, but Ellman believes it’s time to get rid of it entirely.

“This law hasn’t been enforced since the 1920s, during prohibition in this country,” said Ellman. “Just because a law isn’t generally enforced, doesn’t mean that it can’t be. Today, many trains include alcoholic beverages on their menus. It’s time to strike this archaic and arbitrary law off the books in the state of Illinois.”

Senate Bill 2961 has been assigned to the Senate Transportation Committee, where it awaits consideration.