Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was released from prison after eight years after his sentence commuted by the president himself.

What took place during the following 12 hours could only be seen on WGN.

WGN’s Julie Unruh was the first to catch up with Blagojevich — from the moment he entered the Denver airport to the time he touched down in Illinois. She has a look back at the former governor's first few hours out of prison.