Flood of mild, dry air sweeps in for the weekend beneath sun-filled skies; resurging arctic air mid & late next week threatens periods of wintry precip in the Mon-Wed time range; the period is being monitored—details on precip types and amounts not yet settled
-
Friday’s late day rains followed day of pea soup fog and mild temperatures; precip helped mix colder air down to surface—snow followed; 1-4” due in city & south suburbs; 3-6” west & northwest
-
Mild Pacific air to send Chicago temps markedly higher —this weekend: 15-degrees warmer than last; bi-coastal storms to produce heavy precip—6+” rains possible in parts of the Southeast; big rains/mountain snows in the West
-
Where did the word “meteorology” come from?
-
Winter Weather Advisory – accumulating quick-hitting burst of snow moving east across the Chicago area today- Snow arriving on schedule
-
Dry weather expected through upcoming weekend
-
-
Mild temps to return next weekend; heavy precip stays south
-
Winter Storm/potential flooding forecasts in place over the Chicago area
-
Snow overnight Wednesday, blast of Arctic air moves in ahead of Valentine’s Day
-
Long duration winter precip event predicted for a 3rd consecutive week; snow starts Wed night—1-3” by late Thursday night; still more accumulations possible Friday into Saturday—wintry mix possible at times Friday
-
Freezing drizzle could cause hazardous driving conditions into Monday morning
-
-
Meteorological Winter ranks among mildest 9%, but colder pattern taking shape. First of two disturbances arrives with light precip Wednesday—far stronger system brings snow, sleet and potential ice accumulations Friday/Saturday
-
Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week
-
Messy weather system brings snow overnight, turns to wintry mix Friday and Saturday