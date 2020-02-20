Flood of mild, dry air sweeps in for the weekend beneath sun-filled skies; resurging arctic air mid & late next week threatens periods of wintry precip in the Mon-Wed time range; the period is being monitored—details on precip types and amounts not yet settled

Posted 11:38 PM, February 20, 2020, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.