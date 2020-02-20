× Driver in high-speed Aurora chase dies following crash

AURORA, Ill. — The driver involved in a high-speed police chase that ended in a crash in Aurora Wednesday has died from his injuries.

Police said 24-year-old Erik Esparza died at Good Samaritan hospital Wednesday evening.

Esparza was driving a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in two separate shootings.

Aurora police said officers were responding to shots fired in the 600 block of South Broadway Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car matching the description of the suspected vehicle was spotted by officers. Aurora police said officers attempted to perform a traffic stop but the car fled.

Police said the car then began driving erratically and crossed over into oncoming traffic on East New York Street before it crashed into multiple other vehicles near the Fox Valley Mall.

Another man in the car with Esparza, 23-year-old Adrien Betsinger, survived the crash. He faces several charges including attempted murder for a shooting.