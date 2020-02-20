Dog found alive in trash bag in Willow Springs

Posted 11:25 AM, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 11:42AM, February 20, 2020

WILLOW SPRINGS, Ill. — A dog was found in a trash bag on the side of a road in southwest suburban Willow Springs, according to authorities.

The pitbull was discovered “cold and severely dehydrated” in double-bagged trash bags Monday morning on Forest Avenue, just north of 87th Street.

According to a Cook County spokesperson, the dog was rushed to a local vet for treatment, and is now recovering at South Suburban Humane Society. Staff at the humane society have named him Vinny, and said he is “extremely underweight and frightened.”

Cook County Animal and Rabies Control has turned this case over to the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Operations Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to call 708-865-4700.

