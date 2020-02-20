Carjacking in Gold Coast believed be linked to armed robbery in South Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, III -- Police are looking for two men involved in a carjacking in the gold coast neighborhood. It happened last night on Dearborn, near North Boulevard.

A man and a woman were about to park their car when two men walked up and demanded their belongings and keys. One of the suspects took off in the victims' car, the other fled in a red Range Rover Sport. The man and the woman were not hurt.

Police say this may be connected to another robbery a few minutes later in the South Loop, where a man was robbed of his coat at gunpoint by someone in a vehicle with the same description.