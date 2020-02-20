× Bulls come out cold, fall to Hornets

CHICAGO (AP) — Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets hung on to beat the cold-shooting Chicago Bulls 103-93 on Thursday night.

After the NBA put on a memorable show last weekend with the All-Star festivities in Chicago for the first time since 1988, the Hornets and Bulls delivered a rather forgettable performance.

The Hornets let a 21-point lead in the third quarter shrink to two. But they regrouped to win their third in a row after losing five straight and 13 of 14.

The Bulls missed their first 17 3-pointers before Zach LaVine made one in the third quarter and 7 of 31 from beyond the arc in losing their seventh straight game.

P.J. Washington scored 17 points for Charlotte. Cody Zeller added 16 points and eight rebounds. Bridges also grabbed eight rebounds after taking MVP honors in the Rising Stars Challenge at the United Center during All-Star weekend.

Thaddeus Young led Chicago with season highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds. LaVine scored 19 points.