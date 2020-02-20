× Brian Urlacher’s brother among 10 named in federal gambling indictment

CHICAGO — The brother of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher was among 10 people named in a federal gambling indictment.

Casey Urlacher faces federal criminal charges after being accused of running an illegal offshore sports gambling ring. Urlacher is accused of acting as an agent and recruiting bettors for the gambling ring in exchange for a cut of the better’s losses.

Urlacher is currently the mayor of Mettawa in Lake County and briefly had a career in the Arena Football League.

A veteran Chicago police officer was also named in the indictment.

Read the full indictment below:

Federal Indictment by WGN Web Desk on Scribd