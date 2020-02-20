3 women charged with beating, robbing man in Lincoln Park: police

CHICAGO — Three women have been charged with beating and robbing a man who thought he had entered a rideshare vehicle last week in Lincoln Park, police said.

All three women are from the Milwaukee area: Felicia Anderson, 31; Jasmine Ross, 30; and Anesha Robinson, 30.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of North Sedgwick Street on Feb. 15 at about 3:30 a.m. Police officers said they saw the battery happening in the car in front of them, and tried to pull the car over. The officers lost sight of the car when the victim was dumped out of the moving vehicle and onto the street.

The car was eventually pulled over near 1000 W. North Avenue, when police discovered that the victim’s property had been stolen.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, with injuries to the face.