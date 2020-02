× 2 injured in West Side row house fire

CHICAGO — A fire left two people injured on the city’s West Side.

It happened at Lawndale and Iowa in the Homan neighborhood at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

One person jumped from the second story of the row house and is in serious to critical condition.

Another victim is in fair condition.

WGN’s Erik Runge will have more on this story on WGN Evening News beginning at 4 p.m.