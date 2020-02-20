2 Chicago officers, 3 others injured after police pursuit ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Five people were injured, including two Chicago police officers, after a crash following a police pursuit.

The crash happened near 75th Street and South Chicago Avenue Thursday around 9:30 p.m. A Dodge Charger took off at a high rate of speed and officers gave chase. The incident ended with a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle and the Dodge Charger.

Five people total were transported to area hospitals, including the two officers. The cops were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. They are expected to be OK.

The other three people were occupants in the Dodge Charger. Some were taken to the university of Chicago Medical Center and some were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. All were transported in serious to critical condition but have since been stabilized.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.