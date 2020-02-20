× 2 businesses targeted in daylight Mag Mile robberies

CHICAGO — Five suspects were arrested Thursday after two stores were targeted in two unrelated incidents on the Magnificent Mile.

Around 11:30 a.m. police were notified of a theft from the H&M store in the 800 block of Michigan Ave.

A security guard chased the suspects to the CTA Chicago Red Line station where they were caught by police.

Some of them had garbage bags filled with stolen clothes and were actually wearing some of the items with the security sensors still in place, police said.

Five people were arrested, but it is unclear if all of the suspects were caught.

Less than an hour later, around 12:15 p.m., two or three masked men robbed the nearby Louis Vuitton store in the 900 block of Michigan Ave.

According to a witness inside, the men implied they had a weapon and then stole several purses.

They drove off in a blue Volkswagen with tinted windows, driving north on Lakeshore Drive.

Police later found the vehicle with some purses inside of it near 31st Pl. and Eberhart on the city’s South Side.

No one has been arrested for the Louis Vuitton robbery.

The same Louis Vuitton store was robbed just last month. Those robbers got away with $50,000 worth of merchandise.