Rapper Pop Smoke, 20, shot dead in LA home invasion

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. — The rapper Pop Smoke has died at the age of 20, according to multiple reports.

The Brooklyn native, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot during a home invasion at his house in Hollywood Hills, Pitchfork reports.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood Wednesday morning.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Pop Smoke was best known for his 2019 single “Welcome to the Party,” which was remixed by rappers like Nicki Minaj.

The rapper released his mixtape “Meet the Woo” last year. His follow-up “Meet the Woo Vol. 2” was released just days before his death.

Several musicians paid tribute to Pop Smoke on social media, including Chicago’s Chance the Rapper.