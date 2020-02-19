Pitchfork Music Festival releases 2020 lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO—The lineup for the 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival has been announced.

The three-day festival runs Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 at Chicago's Union Park.

The headliners include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and The National.

The National are notable for having played Pitchfork's first year in 2006.

Other performers include Cat Power, Sharon Van Etten and Chicago natives Twin Peaks.

Tickets are now on sale for $75 a day or $185 for a three-day pass.

For more information, go to: www.pitchforkmusicfestival.com