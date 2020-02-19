WATCH LIVE: Rod Blagojevich to speak to media outside Chicago home

Pitchfork Music Festival releases 2020 lineup

Posted 10:08 AM, February 19, 2020, by and
Data pix.

CHICAGO—The lineup for the 2020 Pitchfork Music Festival has been announced.

The three-day festival runs Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19 at Chicago's Union Park.

The headliners include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and The National.

The National are notable for having played Pitchfork's first year in 2006.

Other performers include Cat Power, Sharon Van Etten and  Chicago natives Twin Peaks.

Tickets are now on sale for $75 a day or $185 for a three-day pass.

For more information, go to: www.pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.