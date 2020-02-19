Orland Park teacher sues priest, restaurant in fatal hit-and-run

Margaret “Rone” Leja (left) and Elizabeth Kosteck (right)

ORLAND PARK, Ill. —   A school teacher in Orland Park is suing a retired priest over a hit-and-run accident in December.

Elizabeth Kosteck and her co-worker Margaret Leja were walking to their cars after a holiday party  Dec. 4 at 39 Orland Square Drive. Both women were struck by a car driven by Father Paul Burak

Leja was killed.

The lawsuit names Burak and the restaurant that Kosteck said over-served him at the party.

Burak was initially charged with aggravated DUI but that charge was later dropped.

