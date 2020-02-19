Lunchbreak: Crawfish Etouffee

Posted 12:44 PM, February 19, 2020, by

David Dickensauge – Guest Chef at Houndstooth Saloon’s French Korner Pop-Up

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL

773-244-1166

http://www.houndstoothchicago.com

Events:

  • Friday,Feb.21: VoodooHotWingChallenge. A specialty house-made spice blendissure
  • to set mouths on fire. The $20 entrance fee includes unlimited wings and a carton of milk plus free entrance to the Wing Out Wing Fest. The winner of the challenge will receive bragging rights, a $100 cash prize and a surprise grand prize.
  • Saturday,Feb.22: Houndapalooza! Spend Saturday at The French Korner at Houndstooth for a day filled with live music and a crawfish boil with Chef David Dickensauge. Chef Dickensause throws an all-you-can-eat, handpicked straight from Louisianna crawfish boil. Starting at 11am, there will be two styles of crawfish offered – Cajun or Vietnamese – along with live music starting at noon for the Houndapolooza bash. Tickets available for $40 per person.
  • Tuesday,Feb.25: Fat Tuesday Celebration with live music. Celebrate Fat Tuesday with traditional eats, drinks and a Fat Head parade all night long!

https://www.houndstoothchicago.com/events/all-you-can-eat-crawfish

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-you-can-eat-crawfish-boil-tickets-92079693843?aff=Website

Recipe:

Crawfish Etouffee Recipe

2 Tbsp Creole Seasoning
4 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
1 1/2 Cup Onion, Finely Chopped
1/4 Cup Celery, Finely Chopped
1/2 Cup Bell Pepper, Finely Chopped
2 lbs Crawfish Tail meat
1/4 Cup Flour
1 1/2 to 2 Cups Crawfish Stock
1/4 Cup Minced Garlic
2 Tbsp Fresh Thyme Leaves, chopped
2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
1 tsp Hot Sauce (I like Crystal or Louisiana Gold)
1/2 Cup Green Onions, thinly sliced
2 Tbsp Italian Parsley, minced
3 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste
1 Tbsp fresh Lemon Juice
1 Recipe Creole Boiled Rice *white/brown rice is also an option

 

Melt the butter in a large cast iron skillet, add the onions, bell pepper, celery, and 1 Tablespoon of the Creole seasoning, saute until translucent. Add the Crawfish tail meat, the remaining Creole seasoning and saute until the tails let off some of their liquid, cook for 3-5 minutes more. Add the flour, stirring constantly for about 3-5 minutes.

 

Add a small amount of the crawfish stock, stir well to form a paste, add the remaining stock gradually, whisking constantly. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. You may need a little more stock, but the end result should be the consistency of a gravy, not too thick, not too thin.

Add the garlic, Thyme, Worcestershire, and hot sauce, a little salt, black pepper. Simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Add the green onions and parsley, simmer for 5-10 minutes more.

Stir in the 3 Tbsp butter, lemon juice, and adjust the seasonings to taste.

Serve over Creole Boiled Rice. *white/brown rice is also an option

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.