Lunchbreak: Crawfish Etouffee

David Dickensauge – Guest Chef at Houndstooth Saloon’s French Korner Pop-Up

Houndstooth Saloon

3369 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL

773-244-1166

http://www.houndstoothchicago.com

Events:

Friday,Feb.21: VoodooHotWingChallenge . A specialty house-made spice blendissure

. A specialty house-made spice blendissure to set mouths on fire. The $20 entrance fee includes unlimited wings and a carton of milk plus free entrance to the Wing Out Wing Fest. The winner of the challenge will receive bragging rights, a $100 cash prize and a surprise grand prize.

Saturday,Feb.22: Houndapalooza! Spend Saturday at The French Korner at Houndstooth for a day filled with live music and a crawfish boil with Chef David Dickensauge. Chef Dickensause throws an all-you-can-eat, handpicked straight from Louisianna crawfish boil. Starting at 11am, there will be two styles of crawfish offered – Cajun or Vietnamese – along with live music starting at noon for the Houndapolooza bash. Tickets available for $40 per person.

Tuesday,Feb.25: Fat Tuesday Celebration with live music. Celebrate Fat Tuesday with traditional eats, drinks and a Fat Head parade all night long!

Recipe:

Crawfish Etouffee Recipe

2 Tbsp Creole Seasoning

4 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

1 1/2 Cup Onion, Finely Chopped

1/4 Cup Celery, Finely Chopped

1/2 Cup Bell Pepper, Finely Chopped

2 lbs Crawfish Tail meat

1/4 Cup Flour

1 1/2 to 2 Cups Crawfish Stock

1/4 Cup Minced Garlic

2 Tbsp Fresh Thyme Leaves, chopped

2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp Hot Sauce (I like Crystal or Louisiana Gold)

1/2 Cup Green Onions, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp Italian Parsley, minced

3 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste

1 Tbsp fresh Lemon Juice

1 Recipe Creole Boiled Rice *white/brown rice is also an option

Melt the butter in a large cast iron skillet, add the onions, bell pepper, celery, and 1 Tablespoon of the Creole seasoning, saute until translucent. Add the Crawfish tail meat, the remaining Creole seasoning and saute until the tails let off some of their liquid, cook for 3-5 minutes more. Add the flour, stirring constantly for about 3-5 minutes.

Add a small amount of the crawfish stock, stir well to form a paste, add the remaining stock gradually, whisking constantly. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. You may need a little more stock, but the end result should be the consistency of a gravy, not too thick, not too thin.

Add the garlic, Thyme, Worcestershire, and hot sauce, a little salt, black pepper. Simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Add the green onions and parsley, simmer for 5-10 minutes more.

Stir in the 3 Tbsp butter, lemon juice, and adjust the seasonings to taste.

Serve over Creole Boiled Rice. *white/brown rice is also an option