Illinois Board of Ed to end use of seclusion rooms, restraints in schools

The Illinois Board of Education has adopted new rules to end the use of seclusion rooms and restraints.

Under the new rules, schools can no longer use locked seclusion rooms.

However, according to ProPublica, schools will be allowed to place students alone in unlocked secluded areas, when they engage in extremely aggressive behavior.

ISBE will allow schools to place students alone in seclusion rooms when they are “engaging in extreme physical aggression” and it would be unsafe for an adult to be in the room with them. But seclusion rooms can no longer have locks and employees can’t hold the doors shut to keep children inside.

The measures must be approved by a separate state agency to become permanent.

The action comes months after an investigation from the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois into isolated timeouts.