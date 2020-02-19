× Have weather conditions contributed to the coronavirus outbreak?

Dear Tom,

Have weather conditions contributed to the coronavirus outbreak?

Jeff Calharn, Chicago

Dear Jeff,

There appears to be no demonstrable link between flu occurrences and a particular year’s weather. If there were, flu outbreaks would be expected to start in this country’s northern states and work south, and it doesn’t happen. Admitting that patterns of flu occurrence can be difficult to identify, occurring randomly and at different locations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does note an autumn and winter flu outbreak peak in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. The present coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, in December and has been spreading across the world. Thus far, cases of the virus in the United States have been limited to people visiting China and they have been quarantined. No outbreak has been reported in the country.