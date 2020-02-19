× Earlier Sunday alcohol sales could be coming to Chicago restaurants

CHICAGO — Earlier Sunday alcohol sales may be coming to Chicago restaurants under a proposed change to city code.

The City Council on Feb. 13 moved forward with a plan to allow alcohol to be sold at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. at establishments that also serve food.

Fans of European soccer may be to thank for the move.

“Because of the growing popularity of watching games from Europe, many of our establishments would like to open up a little bit earlier to be able to play the games, and of course serve brunch,” said North Side Ald. Michele Smith, 43rd.

The full city council will consider the change Wednesday.