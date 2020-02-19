City Council honors Boston man who disarmed would-be robber before Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council honored a man from Boston Wednesday who disarmed a would-be robber the morning of the Chicago Marathon.

In video seen in October, Jean Paul LaPierre is seen confronting a man who was attempting to rob CTA passengers on a Blue Line train.

The suspect is heard saying, “It’s just a gun, let me go.” LaPierre, who is a former Golden Gloves boxer, said “I’m not letting you go, I’ll break your head in one punch.”

He held the man on the train until police arrived then went on to run his 12th Chicago Marathon.

A city council resolution passed Wednesday praising LaPierre for his bravery.

The suspect was charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm.