Chicago SWAT officers detail challenging rescue of man from icy waters of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — Chicago SWAT officers are credited for saving a man’s life by pulling him from an icy Lake Michigan Saturday.

Chicago police SWAT officers Peter Jonas and Shane Coleman spoke to the reporters Wednesday about the rescue.

Video released by the Chicago Police Department showed the officers jumping into action to pull the man from the water.

Surveillance video captured the scene just before 7 a.m. Saturday, as the temperature was in the teens but the wind chill made it feel like five degrees. The 22-year-old can be seen walking on the lakefront trail downtown, falling once on the ice before getting up, then falling into the water.

The Chicago Fire Dept responded to the call of a person in the water. They were unable to locate the man and called in assistance from SWAT officers.

“Pulling someone from icy waters is not typical to the SWAT team but we are a life-saving organization,” Coleman said. “If someone is in need of our help, we’re going to get it done.”

Jonas and Coleman were on patrol and responded to the 600 block of Lake Shore Drive.

“When we pulled up on to that lower bike path, we immediately saw the subject bobbing in the water,” Coleman said. “We got out and ran to that postion.”

Coleman said the jagged ice was a challenge but the located the man.

“Once we saw him, his hands were above the water but his head and shoulders were completely submerged,” Coleman said. “We laid down on the ice and began the process of pulling him out.”

Coleman was able to grab ahold of the man and other officers helped to pull him out by using a human chain technique.

Other first responders then assist with rescue equipment, and blankets, before taking the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Wednesday, officials said the man has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.