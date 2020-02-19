WATCH LIVE: Rod Blagojevich to speak to media outside Chicago home

Chicago Scene: Live performance of Porchlight Music Theatre’s New Faces Sing Broadway NOW

Michael Weber, artistic director of Porchlight Music Theatre

http://www.PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

Performers:

Emily Agy, performer http://www.emilyagy.com

Tom Vendarfreddo, pianist http://www.tomvendafreddo.com

YL Douglas, drums https://www.facebook.com/yl.douglas.1

Justin Peterson, bass http://www.sportellomusic.com

Events:

Porchlight Music Theatre presents

New Faces Sing Broadway NOW

Monday, February 24

7:30 p.m.

Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave, Evanston

http://www.PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

http://www.evanstonspace.com/

+

Tuesday, February 25

7:30 p.m.

The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario St., Chicago

http://www.PorchlightMusicTheatre.org

https://www.artsclubchicago.org/

 

