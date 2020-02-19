Blagojevich back in Chicago after prison sentence commuted, maintains innocence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Former-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich is waking up in his Chicago home for the first time in eight years.

LIGHTS OUT: All appears to be quiet inside the Blagojevich home. We can only assume they’re sleeping. A banner thanking @realDonaldTrump draped over the porch. The former Governor & his wife, Pattie will hold a news conference outside their home at 11A. @WGNNews @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/7MykUkRX92 — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) February 19, 2020

Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence. Trump told reporters the former governor's sentence was “ridiculous.”

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice."

The former governor walked out of a Colorado prison Tuesday afternoon and arrived at the Denver airport hours later to catch a flight back to Chicago.

As he with WGN News in the Denver airport Tuesday night, Blagojevich maintained federal prosecutors lied and cheated. After all these years, he repeats he committed no crimes.

Blagojevich was quick to say he is forever indebted to man who shaved years off his sentence and sent him home to his wife and daughters.

“I am profoundly grateful to President Trump,” he said. “(I have) a profound and everlasting gratitude. He didn’t have to do this. He’s a republican president and I was a democratic governor.”

Blagojevich, 63, hails from a state with a long history of pay-to-play schemes. He was convicted in 2011 of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama’s old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children’s hospital.

Later Tuesday, Blagojevich arrived at Chicago’s O'Hare and then reunited with his family at his Ravenswood home.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.