4 injured after Aurora police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

AURORA, Ill. — Four people were injured after a police chase ended in a crash that involved multiple cars — one of which was split in half.

Aurora police said officers were responding to shots fired in the 600 block of South Broadway Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when a car matching the description of the suspected vehicle was spotted by officers. Aurora police said officers attempted to perform a traffic stop but the car fled.

Police said the car then began driving erratically and crossed over into oncoming traffic on East New York Street before it crashed into multiple other vehicles near the Fox Valley Mall.

Three people were inside the suspected vehicle and were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The driver of another vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Police said during the incident, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at an Aurora hospital. Police said they believe they were shot at the original call of shots fired on Broadway Avenue. Police believes the shooting was gang related.

As of 4 p.m., East New York Street remained shut down between Route 59 and Commons Drive.

The incident is under investigation.