100 Club of Chicago watches over children of fallen officers

CHICAGO — Officer Michael Flisk’s death rocked Chicago back in November 2010.

More than 1,000 people showed for his funeral to pay their final respects to the beloved officer and the family he left behind.

Flisk became the fifth CPD officer killed that year, making it one of the department’s deadliest years.

The 46-year-old evidence technician was shot to death while processing a garage burglary. His wife and four children were told their father would not be coming home.

“I always idolized my father growing up,” Brian Flisk said. “Thought it was the coolest thing in the world, him in uniform and just hearing about how much he loved his job.”

Among the thousands there for Officer Flisk’s funeral was The 100 Club of Chicago.

“We have t go back to those families and say ‘when everyone else is gone, we can help,’” said Caitlyn Brennan with the club.

Over the last 53 years, The 100 Club of Chicago has quietly helped 274 families.

“We provide immediate monetary support and then we also come back and work with all the kids for higher education assistance,” Brennan said.

For the Flisk family, it was more than just a check. It meant their could stay in their home and that big sister Peg could finish law school. Brian ended up attending St. Ambrose University.

“It’s something that you can’t put into words really,” Brian said. “There’s someone who will reach out to you every other month just to say ‘hey how’s it going and call and just make sure you’re surviving.”

It’s been nearly ten years since that dark day. One brother is a union engineer and Peg ended up becoming a state’s attorney prosecutor.

All have been called to serve with Brian becoming the latest. Last May, he graduated from the Chicago Police Academy.

“At the graduation, seeing members of The 100 Club of Chicago be there to support me is really something that I’ll never forget,” Brian said.

His father’s star number 6962 was retired in 2011. Brian was issued badge number 6963.

“My father is watching over me with a smile and making sure that I go home,” Brian said.