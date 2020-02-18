Woman accused in hit-and-run that critically injured boy in Deerfield due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that critically injured a boy from Deerfield goes to court Tuesday.

Stacy Shapiro, 46 of Northbrook, faces a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.

The accused driver had turned herself in on Friday after police issued a warrant for her arrest.

The incident on Feb. 7 at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Beverly Place critically injured 12-year-old Chase Thompson of Deerfield.

Thompson is autistic and non-verbal, and had somehow wandered away from his family’s home that night.

Police believe Shapiro was traveling at least 35 miles per hour in a SUV, when she hit the boy without braking and drove away.

Thompson remains hospitalized at Lurie Children’s Hospital and his family reports he is improving and no longer critical. But he has a long road to recovery ahead.

The Thompson family has said they do not blame the driver for the crash, but for leaving the scene.

Shapiro has been out on bond since Friday. She is due in Lake County Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.