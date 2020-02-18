Two days in the Deep Freeze—then a coast to coast push of milder Pacific Air for the weekend & early next week; volatile pattern mid and late next week lays groundwork for another arctic blast
Chilly temps dominate next 2 weeks—but a level of cold far less harsh than earlier this week; developing upper trough to deliver clouds & mixed Sunday precip; East Coast braced for wind & waves
November, 2019’s bonechilling open is now the 2nd coldest in 149 years; record-breaking lows recorded south to the Gulf Coast Wednesday; a slow temp rebound has begun— 40° highs to bring readings closer to normal next week
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
Push of polar air brings New Year’s Eve chill
The slow warmup stalls until Wednesday
Woodstock Willie predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas holiday
U.S. soldier from Palatine killed in Okinawa recreational diving accident
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
Storms kill 10 people across the US this weekend as flooding remains a big concern
Monster 75-foot wave recorded off West Coast during bomb cyclone
Anthony scores 25, Trail Blazers beat Bulls 117-94
Aurora man who honors shooting victims across U.S. with ‘Crosses for Losses’ retires