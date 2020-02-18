Ryan Newman ‘awake and speaking’ in hospital after horrific Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Ryan Newman remains in a Florida hospital on Tuesday following a horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500.

According to a new statement released Tuesday afternoon, Newman is “awake and speaking with family and doctors” at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Update on Ryan Newman: pic.twitter.com/TdJHDZ3O7O — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 18, 2020

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country,” the statement reads.

Newman, who is part of the Roush Fenway Racing team, was in the lead in the last lap of overtime on Monday night when his car slammed into the wall and flipped onto its roof. Another car then hit Newman’s in the driver’s side, sending it skidding upside-down along the track.

After medics removed him from his car, Newman was rushed to Halifax Medical Center.

Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark released a statement Tuesday morning saying Newman was still in the hospital.

“On behalf of Roush Fenway Racing and Ryan Newman’s family, we’d like to thank the NASCAR community for the incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan. Your thoughts and prayers have comforted us all,” Newmark said. “Ryan remains at Halifax Medical Center and we will provide further updates on his condition as they become available.”

Newman’s team released an initial statement to anxious fans late Monday night, letting them know the driver was in serious condition but was expected to survive.