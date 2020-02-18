× President Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich

WASHINGTON —President Donald Trump has confirmed during an interview with reporters that he has commuted the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

In August, Trump said he was seriously considering commuting Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence, calling it unbelievably unfair. After several months, the president is believed to make his move.

Rod Blagojevich, the former Governor of Illinois, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He has served 7 years. Many people have asked that I study the possibility of commuting his sentence in that it was a very severe one. White House staff is continuing the review of this matter. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

This isn’t the first time Trump publicly dangled the possibly of commuting Blagojevich’s sentence. He voiced sympathy for Blagojevich back in 2018. Blagojevich filed paperwork to formally request clemency from Trump in June of that year.

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office after being convicted in 2011 of trying to sell President Barack Obama’s vacant U.S. Senate seat. He has served more than half of his 14-year sentence in a Colorado prison.

Blagojevich and his wife, Patti, have two daughters, Amy and Anne.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.