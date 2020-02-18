Man wanted for questioning in River North child sexual abuse

Posted 3:18 PM, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 03:17PM, February 18, 2020

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in relation to the sexual abuse of a child.

At around 8:20 a.m. Monday a child was sexually abused inside a restaurant bathroom on the 600 block of N. Clark St., according to police.

Police said the man wanted for questioning was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes, and carrying a white bag.

If you have any information call Special Investigations Detectives at 312-492-3810.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.