Man wanted for questioning in River North child sexual abuse

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in relation to the sexual abuse of a child.

At around 8:20 a.m. Monday a child was sexually abused inside a restaurant bathroom on the 600 block of N. Clark St., according to police.

Police said the man wanted for questioning was wearing a blue hat, black jacket, tan pants, white gym shoes, and carrying a white bag.

If you have any information call Special Investigations Detectives at 312-492-3810.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.