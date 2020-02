× Maddon responds to Baez’s Claim of being Unprepared Last Season

Cubs SS Javy Baez made headlines over the weekend saying he wasn’t as prepared as he should have been last season. Baez said he skipped most optional pregame workouts and if he did take BP he did so indoors.

Tuesday, Joe Maddon addressed Baez’s comments at Cactus League Media Day in Scottsdale, AZ. Maddon called Baez one of the best players in baseball and said he never recognized Baez as unprepared last season.