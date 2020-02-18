× Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Waffles with Maple Syrup

Corrine Kozlak – Author and Food Stylist

http://www.corrinekozlak.com

Events:

Wednesday, February 19

7:00 p.m – 8:30 p.m.

Page 1 Books

Cookbook Club with Corrine Kozlak

1808 Central Street

Evanston, IL 60201

Tel: 847-425-0130

http://www.page1books.com

https://page1books.com/pages/upcoming-events-at-page-1

+

Saturday, February 22

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Barnes & Noble Old Orchard

55 Old Orchard Center

Skokie, IL 60077

Tel: 847-676-2230

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2622

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062126730-0

+

March 21-22, 2020, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Maple Syrup Festival at NVP (North Park Village Nature Center Park)

Chicago Park District

5801 N. Pulaski Road

Chicago, IL 60646

Free / no registration necessary

Questions call 312-744-5472

+

Great River Maple

www.greatrivermaple.com

March 21st at our family farm located at:

217 Clay Brick Lane

Garnavillo, Iowa 52049

Recipe:

Pumpkin Waffles

Makes 6 waffles

Dry Ingredients :

2 cups flour

1/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon fresh nutmeg

6 tablespoons butter, cubed, chilled

Wet Ingredients:

½ cup whole milk

½ cup heavy cream

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

3 eggs

1teaspoon vanilla or maple extract

Butter, softened

Maple Syrup, warmed

Instructions:

In the bowl of a food processor with a metal blade, pulse flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt to combine. Sprinkle cold butter pieces on top, and process until mixture forms coarse crumbs. Transfer to a large bowl; make a well in center of mixture.

In a large glass measuring cup, whisk milk, cream, pumpkin, eggs and vanilla to combine. Pour milk mixture into well of flour mixture and gently combine. (A few lumps are desired.)

Heat a lightly greased waffle iron and cook according to manufacturer’s instructions. (It usually takes about ½ cup batter per waffle.) Keep waffles crisp in a low-temperature oven until ready to serve. If necessary, reheat waffles on buttered waffle iron for 30 seconds. Serve waffles hot with desired toppings.