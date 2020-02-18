LIVE music by ‘The Voice’ Finalist Katie Kadan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's very own Katie Kadan was undoubtedly the breakout performer on NBC's The Voice: Season 17. From the very beginning, she stunned the coaches and audiences week after week with dynamic performances that kept her on the show until the season finale, where she finished in the final four.

Katie joined coach John Legend's team for her run on the show. Following her performance of "Lady Marmalade" during the semifinals, Legend said, "She’s a superstar. We are fortunate that she’s even on our show. We don’t deserve you Katie....You already deserve awards, you deserve more than the Voice, you deserve Grammys, all that. "

Katie is now hitting the road with her band, starting with a gig Thursday , Feb. 20, at the House of Blues Chicago.

Check out tour info and her original music at katiekadan.com.