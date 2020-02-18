Legionnaires’ outbreak at Vernon Hills senior living center up to 5 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — There are now five reported cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Brookdale Senior Living in Vernon Hills.

The facility has closed its water fixtures, added new filters and scrubbed shower heads in an effort to stop the spread, said Brookdale Senior Living.

The cases have increased from three to five since Feb. 5.

The source of the disease has not been pinpointed yet.

One person, a 92-year-old man, has died.

Brookdale Senior Living said it is working with county and state officials to contain the outbreak.

Legionnaire's disease is a type of severe pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. It is treatable with antibiotics and most who contract it will require hospitalization but will make a full recovery.

There is no evidence to suggest that the bacteria can spread from person-to-person.

