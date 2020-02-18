× In operation since 1926, Indiana Beach closes

MONTICELLO, Ind. — In operation since 1926, longtime amusement park Indiana Beach has closed, according to reports.

WLFI reports that White County Economic Development Director Randy Mitchell confirmed Indiana Beach’s owner decided to close the lakeside resort.

The closure comes amid financial difficulties for the resort. The owners say they decided to close after a search for buyers ended unsuccessfully.

Mitchell also says Indiana Beach still has 27 employees. The future of their employment is uncertain.