Highlights of FBI wiretaps that brought Rod Blagojevich down by his own words

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Rod Blagojevich was brought down largely on the strength of his own words.

Secret government recordings of the then-governor were often the main attraction during his 2011 criminal trial.

One of the most famous quotes from released wiretaps caught Blagojevich discussing the vacant Senate seat.

“I’ve got this thing and it’s (expletive) golden. And I’m just not giving it up for (expletive) nothing,” Blagojevich said.

While we await the imminent release from prison of former Illinois Governor of Rod Blagojevich, a reminder of his most famous line.... pic.twitter.com/8VbohKLtxx — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 18, 2020

He also was caught voicing disapproval of Jesse Jackson Jr.

“I mean Jesse Jr? It’s a repugnant thought to me. Can't believe anything he says. What he’s got third parties saying to me is a heck of a lot more substantial than what we’re getting from the Obama people, ok?,” Blagojevich said.

The FBI recordings always revealed Blagojevich’s dismay with his approval ratings.

“I (expletive) bust my (expletive) to give your (expletive) grandma a free ride on the bus. Your (expletive) baby has healthcare. What do I get for that? Only 13% think I’m doing a good job. So, (expletive) all of you!”

Blagojevich would later refer to his own conduct as “childish, immature, ugly and petty.”

“If this case was about someone charging me with being self-absorbed, I would have cooperated and pled guilty immediately,” he told the judge at sentencing.

Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. He is expected to be released Tuesday.