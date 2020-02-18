Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever had a February with no snow at all?

Ian George

Dear Ian,

Chicago’s snowfall records for February began with 1885 and in the 136 Februarys (including 2020) since then, snow has been observed in all of them. However, three Februarys had no measurable snow: February of 1987, 1998 and 2017. February of 1987 and 2017 each recorded two days with traces of snow, and in 1998 the month experienced only one day with a trace of snow, on the 3rd. All other Februarys from 1885 onward recorded measurable snow (0.1 inch or more on at least one day). Two Februarys, in 1931 and 2003, recorded only one day with measurable snow: 0.4 inch on Feb. 11, 1931, and 1.5 inch on Feb. 24, 2003. Both of those months registered several days with traces of snow.